Police criticised after ‘cornered’ puppy detained for causing minor injuries

A police force has been criticised after a “cornered” puppy was detained for causing minor injuries to an officer who was bitten on the hand and arm.

The chow chow called Bungle was seized by Northamptonshire Police after the puppy “potentially endangered road users” when he was spotted loose in the road.

The force said the officer was not seriously hurt as a result of the incident in Towcester, Northamptonshire, on November 17.

A Facebook group calling for the puppy’s release has since attracted more than 3,700 members and a petition has also been set up.

One post on social media said: “He managed to escape his home and was captured by the police.

“Frightened at being cornered and manhandled, he bit a police officer and could face up to nine months’ incarceration without any contact with his family at this crucial stage in his life.”

The Northamptonshire force said in a statement: “A chow dog was seized by Northamptonshire Police under Section 5(1) of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, after a police officer was bitten on November 17 in Stoke Bruene, near Towcester.

“The police officer was en route to another appointment when he became aware of a traffic hold-up caused by a dog being loose in the road and potentially endangering road users.