Family of American John Chau killed on Indian island say he had 'nothing but love for the Sentinelese people'

John Chau shared this picture in the tropics on Instagram in October. Credit: John Chau/Instagram

Indian authorities are struggling to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed last week after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world. Police say John Allen Chau was apparently shot with arrows by islanders who then buried his body on the beach. But even officials rarely travel to North Sentinel Island, where the Sentinelese live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago, and outsiders are viewed with suspicion. Visits are limited to very rare "gift-giving" trips, where small teams of officials and scientists leave gifts of coconuts and bananas. In a statement, his family said John Allen Chau "loved God, life, helping those in need, and had nothing but love for the Sentinelese people".

His family wrote about him. Credit: John Chau/Instagram

Dependera Pathak, police director-general on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said officials are consulting anthropologists, tribal experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body. Mr Chau, reported to be 26 and from Alabama, arrived in the region on October 16 and stayed in a hotel while he prepared to visit the prohibited island, police said. He had earlier visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2015 and 2016. North Sentinel is in the Andaman Islands at the intersection of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

American adventurer John Allen Chau stands with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince. Credit: AP

Mr Chau organised his visit to the island through a friend who hired seven fishermen for 325 US dollars (£254) to take him there on a boat, which also towed his kayak. He went ashore in the kayak on November 15 and sent the boat with the fishermen out to sea to avoid detection, police said. He interacted with some of the tribespeople, giving them gifts such as a football and fish, but they became angry and shot an arrow at him which apparently hit a book he was carrying. His kayak was damaged so he swam to the fishermen’s boat, which was waiting at a prearranged location. He spent the night there and wrote out his experiences on pages which he gave to the fishermen, police said, then set out again the following morning. Later that day, the fishermen saw from a distance his body being dragged by tribesmen.

John Allen Chau Credit: John Chau/Instagram

Chau had wanted ever since high school to go to North Sentinel to share Christianity with the indigenous people, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Covenant Journey, a program that takes college students on tours of Israel to affirm their Christian faith. Chau went through that program in 2015. "He didn’t go there for just adventure. I have no question it was to bring the gospel of Jesus to them," Staver said. Staver said Chau’s last notes to his family on November 16 told them that they might think he was crazy but that he felt it was worth it and asked that they not be angry if he was killed. For thousands of years, the people of North Sentinel island have been isolated from the rest of the world. They use spears and bows and arrows to hunt the animals that roam the small, heavily forested island, and gather plants to eat and to fashion into homes.

The Sentinelese migrated from Africa. Credit: AP

Their closest neighbours live more than 30 miles away. Deeply suspicious of outsiders, they attack anyone who comes through the surf and on to their beaches. Scholars believe the Sentinelese migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago, but most details of their lives remain completely unknown. Estimates of their numbers range from a few dozen to a few hundred. For generations, Indian officials have forbidden visits to North Sentinel.

North Sentinel Island Credit: AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File