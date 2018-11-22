'The impossible is beginning to feel possible': Robert Kubica to make remarkable return to Formula One with Williams

Robert Kubica will drive for Williams in 2019. Credit: PA

When Robert Kubica suffered a horrific rally crash in 2011, he was lucky to survive and given little chance of driving anything ever again. The Pole's right arm was partially severed when he crashed into a wall and then a barrier, which penetrated the cockpit. He still only has partial movement in the affected limb. But on Thursday his remarkable return to Formula One was confirmed when it was announced he will race for Williams next season. Kubica joins Englishman George Russell at the British team for 2019. The 33-year-old has competed in a series of practice sessions for Williams this year and his promotion to their race team for next season was announced in Abu Dhabi, the venue of his last race back in 2010.

The wreckage of Kubica's car at the Ronde di Andorra rally in 2011. Credit: AP

He hailed his return to F1 as "one of the greatest achievements" of his life, admitting the road back to the pinnacle of the sport had seemed "almost impossible". Kubica said: "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during what was a difficult period of my life over these last few years. "It has been a challenging journey to make it back to the Formula One grid, but what seemed almost impossible is now beginning to feel possible, as I am excited to be able to say that I will be on the Formula One grid in 2019. "For sure, it has been a long road to get to this point, but as that challenge now comes to an end with this announcement, a new challenge begins working with Williams on track. "It will not be easy, but, with hard work and dedication, both George and myself will work together to try and help the team get in better shape to move further up the grid. This year has been tough, but I have learnt a lot, and I'd like to thank (team principal) Sir Frank (Williams) and (deputy team principal) Claire (Williams) for this opportunity. "I will finally be back on the grid behind the wheel of an F1 car and I cannot wait to get back racing."

Kubica was regarded as one of the brightest talents in the sport. Credit: AP

Claire Williams said the team had been "immensely impressed" with Kubica and praised his "strength of character and tenacity to return". Kubica's injuries while competing in the Ronde di Andorra rally in Italy brought a dramatic halt to an F1 career that had already yielded one grand prix victory and seen him hailed as one of the finest talents on the grid. Before his accident he was lined up to drive for Ferrari alongside Fernando Alonso in 2012 and was tipped as a future world champion. His slow journey back to F1 began when he returned to rallying before he took part in a series of tests for his former team, Renault, last year. Kubica then drove for Williams at last year's post-season test in Abu Dhabi, but the British team opted to take on the Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin ahead of the Pole.

Kubica was about to start his second season with Renault at the time of the crash. Credit: PA