Russia claims UK 'spoiling' relationship between the two countries

A “dirty game” is being played by the UK and Theresa May says Russia.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News their most senior Foreign Affairs spokesperson concedes nothing on Salisbury, Skripals and Novichok but blames Britain for everything.

The breakdown in a relationship between the two countries, says Maria Zakharova, is “not problems, it’s just total damage, it’s a mess”.

In the UK we depend on the justice system to establish the facts of a crime. The evidence is tested, the jury decides.