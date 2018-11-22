Shoppers urged to beware when using online marketplaces

A charity is speaking out on Black Friday to warn shoppers to beware of being “ripped off” if they buy from online marketplaces.

Citizens Advice Scotland said research shows that while 73% of UK adults now use such websites, more than half do not know they have fewer rights when they buy from a private seller, compared to if they buy from a business.

Last year 1,390 people in Scotland contacted the Citizens Advice consumer service to report problems with online marketplaces – websites where businesses and private individuals list and sell their products.

The main issues were being sold faulty goods or goods that became defective shortly after sale, receiving a sub-standard service from the seller, delay in the goods being sent, or them not arriving.