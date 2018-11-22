Terminally ill man takes fight over assisted dying to UK’s highest court

A terminally ill motor neurone disease sufferer who wants to die a “peaceful and dignified death” will go to the UK’s highest court in a bid to change the law on assisted dying. Noel Conway vowed to continue his legal fight after losing a Court of Appeal challenge in June and a panel of three justices will decide on Thursday whether he can appeal to the Supreme Court. The 68-year-old retired lecturer from Shrewsbury says that being forced to choose between “unacceptable options” to end his life is “barbaric”. He wants help to die – which the law prevents – when he has less than six months left to live, still has the mental capacity to make the decision and has made a “voluntary, clear, settled and informed” decision.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

During a hearing in May he proposed that he could only receive assistance to die if a High Court judge determined that he met all three of those criteria. Challenging an earlier High Court rejection of his case, his lawyers argued the “blanket ban” on assisted dying was an unjustified interference with his human rights. But his appeal was rejected by three senior judges. Announcing the decision, Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton said the court concluded it is not as well placed as Parliament to determine the “necessity and proportionality of a blanket ban”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.