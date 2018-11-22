Residents leap from third-floor windows onto mattresses to escape huge Dallas flat fire

Residents were forced to jump to safety from third-floor windows after a massive fire broke out at a block of flats in northeast Dallas.

The fire broke out at the Meadows of Ferguson flats at around 7am on Wednesday.

Several people gathered below the burning apartments and laid out mattresses so that people jumping from the windows would land safely.

One woman dropped her one-year-old daughter out of the window before jumping out herself. The baby was caught safely by a bystander on the ground.