'We are fighting a losing battle for our children's mental health': Desperate parents plead for help

But what is even more concerning is the volume of messages that I have received from parents over the past 24 hours - many of whom are at crisis point as they struggle to access mental health treatment for their desperately ill children.

In one particularly emotional conversation, one mother said: "You will be hearing from many frustrated parents like me, fighting a losing battle for our children’s mental health."

Their message is simple: we’re tired of endless inquiries, newspaper headlines and empty pledges from politicians - we need help and we need it now.

This view is echoed by Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield. She told ITV News that while progress had been made, still only a "small fraction" of those who need help were getting it from the NHS and there remained a "vast gap" between demand and provision.

Steve Mallen, who tragically lost his son Edward to suicide, said: "The NHS is completely overwhelmed; if we focused more on intervention, prevention and mental health literacy, we could ultimately leave the NHS to deal with those in most serious crisis."

Longfield, Mallen and frontline mental health workers are demanding the government, schools and health service show greater ambition and urgency in ensuring no child is left behind.

The true scale of the mental health crisis engulfing the country's children was exposed today; for desperate parents it is time for action to stop their son's and daughter's lives being permanently blighted.