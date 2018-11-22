What the papers say – November 22

The jailing of a British academic for life in the UAE over “spying” allegations, Theresa May’s Brexit efforts and a “fluffy puppy” detained under dangerous dogs laws make headlines on Thursday. The case of Matthew Hedges, a Durham University PhD student, leads the Daily Mail, which carries comments by his wife, Daniela Tejada, who said she is in “complete shock”.

She has also described Foreign Office officials’ handling of his case as “appalling”, The Times reports.

The story is also on the front of the Metro, which highlights how the hearing on Wednesday lasted only five minutes.

Onto Brexit, and the Daily Telegraph reports that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned the Prime Minister her deal could see the UK fall into a “Turkey trap”, in reference to the long negotiations the country has faced over its status with the EU.

The Daily Express leads with warnings that the rising tide of obesity has led to thousands of youngsters having Type 2 diabetes.

A “fluffy puppy” was detained under the Dangerous Dogs Act after it gave an officer a “minor nip”, the The Sun reports.

Attempts by Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, to help right-wing populists campaign for the 2019 European parliamentary elections are in disarray, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mirror leads with praise for the Duke of Cambridge from a mother whose son died as the royal helicopter pilot took part in a rescue mission.

Goldman Sachs has been accused of bribery over the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, the Financial Times reports.

The i says Education Secretary Damian Hinds is encouraging teachers to allow children to take part in “character building” exercises like climbing trees.

And The Independent leads with a charity’s warning that there has been a concerning rise in the number of homeless people.