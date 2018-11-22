Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to pay tribute to those killed in Leicester helicopter crash

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to visit Leicester to pay tribute to those killed in the helicopter crash. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make a poignant visit to Leicester to pay tribute to those who were tragically killed in the helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club. Kensington Palace said William and Kate knew the club’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, and wanted to visit the city to recognise the warmth and compassion shown by the people of Leicester and fans of the club. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, and Kate will visit the tribute site near the stadium, before meeting players and members of the club’s management team on Wednesday November 28. Two members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai also died in the crash, alongside pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The five victims of the crash.

The duke and duchess will also meet volunteers and club supporters who helped to relocate the thousands of tributes which were left outside the front of the stadium to the special site. Afterwards, William and Kate will visit King Power Stadium itself where they will meet with representatives from local charities who were supported by Mr Srivaddhanaprabha. He was killed along with four others when the aircraft came down after a match on October 27.

Tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Credit: PA