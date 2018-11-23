Angelina Jolie thanks UK for support in tackling sexual violence in war zones

American actress Angelina Jolie has spoken out against sexual violence in global war zones during a Government film event in London.

Held at the British Film Institute, 38 movies and documentaries are being shown as part of a festival enabling survivors to tell their stories.

The United Nations envoy spoke at the event, which aims to tackle rape and sexual violence in conflict zones.

Jolie welcomed the work of the festival, which was attended Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

She said: “I want to thank the British Government for hosting this festival and for recognising the power of storytelling as a tool to enhance empathy and understanding.