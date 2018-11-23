Animal rights activists ridiculed for asking village of Wool to change name to Vegan Wool in 'animal friendly update'

Animal rights activists have contacted the village of Wool in Dorset, asking if it would like to change its name to Vegan Wool in an "animal friendly update".

In a letter to the parish council, the vegan organisation suggests that the name change would "put Wool in the spotlight and promote kindness to sheep".

However, the fact that the name Wool is actually derived from an ancient word for "well" or "springs" appears to have been overlooked.

The letter from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Director Elisa Allen goes on to state that wool "stolen from sheep" is "a product of extreme cruelty", which if done incorrectly can leave "sheep with large, bloody wounds", and aims to tempt villagers to back a name change by offering them vegan wool blankets.