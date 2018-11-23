Huge crowds wrestle for Black Friday deals in South Africa

Huge crowds of bargain hunters have pushed, shoved and battled to be the first to get their hands on the top promotions on Black Friday in South Africa.

Shoppers stormed through branches of Game South Africa after queuing all night in Port Elizabeth ahead of one of the biggest retail events of the year.

Game is a popular chain store across South Africa and sells everything from electronic appliances to sports and leisure equipment.

In Cape Town, a large Game store opened at midnight and shoppers patiently formed a huge queue outside the Canal Walk shopping centre.