British gymnast breaks world record with 19-foot leap between bars

This is the moment a British gymnast performs a death-defying 19ft leap between two bars to clinch the world record.

Ashley Watson, who won silver on the parallel bars at the 2016 British Championships, earned his latest award by hurling himself nearly six metres through the air at Leeds Gymnastics Club.

The 26-year-old posted a video of his achievement to Instagram with the caption: “My official Guinness World Records attempt! ‘The farthest backflip between horizontal bars’ 5.87m! #OfficiallyAmazing.”