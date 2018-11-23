Co Donegal man to face extradition court over 1972 murder of two soldiers

A Co Donegal man wanted by prosecutors in Northern Ireland over the August 1972 murder of two soldiers is to face an extradition hearing in Dublin later on Friday.

John Downey, 66, whose trial for the IRA’s Hyde Park bombing collapsed in controversy four years ago, was detained on an unrelated matter in Ireland this month on a European Arrest Warrant.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service initiated extradition proceedings after determining it had sufficient evidence to charge him with the murders of Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston, 32, and Private James Eames, 33, in a car bomb attack in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.

The two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers died when an IRA bomb exploded in a car they were checking on Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount.

In 2013, Downey was charged with murdering four Royal Household Cavalrymen in an IRA bomb in London’s Hyde Park in 1982.