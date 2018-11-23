Police divers join search for missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith

Police divers have joined the search for teenager Liam Smith almost a week after his disappearance.

Liam, 16, has not been seen since last Saturday when he boarded a bus in Aberdeen bound for Banchory around 20 miles away.

Concern is growing for the teenager and on Friday police divers entered the River Dee at Banchory in Aberdeenshire.

Land searches are also planned in the Crathes area towards Aberdeen.

Officers are keen to speak to two passengers who got on the 202 Stagecoach bus at Holburn Street last Saturday afternoon to establish if they recall seeing Liam.

He boarded the vehicle before it left Aberdeen bus station at 1.11pm.