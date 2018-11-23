Dolce and Gabbana goods pulled from Chinese retail sites amid racist advert backlash

Dolce and Gabbana goods have been pulled from Chinese e-commerce sites after the fashion house allegedly shared insulting adverts on social media.

The firm shared three promotional videos on Instagram showing a Chinese woman using chopsticks to eat pizza and other Italian food.

The Italian luxury fashion house's campaign has sparked outrage for "making fun of Chinese culture".

Chinese celebrities threatened to boycott a fashion event in Shanghai, which had been scheduled for Wednesday night, and the company finally called it off.

The designers apologised on Friday and said both accounts had been hacked.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said on a video shared on social media: "We have thought long and hard with great sadness about everything that has happened and what we have caused you in your country and we are very sorry."