Migrants rescued at Dover amid spike in illegal English Channel crossings

Eight migrants have been rescued from a dinghy off the Kent coast, as concerns continue to grow over a spike in illegal attempts at crossing the English Channel.

The latest group, who are believed to be Iranian, brought the total number of migrants found crossing the Channel by boat this week to 42.

All of the men rescued on Friday morning are now being interviewed by immigration officials.

They were pictured wrapped in blankets – having travelled in clothing unsuitable for the cold weather.

The Home Office has confirmed that, in the last two weeks alone, 86 migrants have been detained at sea - more than six times the number for the whole of 2017.