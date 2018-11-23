Jewellery store staff use swords to fend off masked robbers

CCTV has been released showing jewellery store staff using swords to fight off a gang of armed robbers in Canada.

The video shows a masked man smash one of the windows at Ashok Jewellers in Mississauga and attempt to climb in armed with what appears to be a sledgehammer.

But as the robber climbs in, three members of staff rush towards him waving swords, prompting the suspect to rapidly flee back outside.

A second suspect, armed with what looks like a handgun, then tries to climb through the window, but was also forced back out of the store.

CCTV from outside shows the four suspects getting back into the vehicle they arrived in and fleeing the scene following the incident on Wednesday.