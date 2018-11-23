Ambassador hopes 'amicable solution' can be reached as UAE considers clemency request for jailed academic Matthew Hedges

Matthew Hedges has been jailed for up to 25 years on spying charges. Credit: PA

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the UK says he hopes "an amicable solution can be reached" as his country considers a clemency request in the case of British academic Matthew Hedges who has been jailed on spying charges. In a statement on Friday, Sulaiman Almazroui defended the jailing of Mr Hedges, but said "because of the extremely close partnership with the UK, because of the strength of the relationship, we are hopeful that an amicable solution can be reached". Mr Almazroui added that the case of the Durham University researcher was "extremely serious" and that since the UAE is in a "dangerous neighbourhood... national security must be a top priority". He also dismissed claims that Mr Hedges was convicted in a trial which lasted less than five minutes, saying it was "not a show trial" and that three judges had examined "compelling evidence" for a month ahead of the sentencing.

UAE Ambassador Sulaiman Almazroui defended Mr Hedges' trial. Credit: Pool

The ambassador's comments come a day after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had "a constructive conversation" with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and Mr Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada, on Thursday. Mr Hunt continued Mr Bin Zayed was "working hard to resolve the situation", and echoed Mr Almazroui's sentiments that the UK has "a close partnership with the UAE which will help us take things forward".

The Conservative MP earlier said he had seen "absolutely no evidence" to support claims Mr Hedges was spying when he visited Dubai earlier this year, and has threatened "serious diplomatic consequences" if he is not freed. Mr Hunt had previously said he was surprised that Mr Hedges has been jailed for up to 25 years, a sentence which came despite his discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed a little over a week earlier. Mr Hedges was arrested at Dubai Airport as he tried to leave the country on May 5, having been in the country to conduct research for his PhD on how the impact of the Arab spring on the UAE’s foreign policy. Professor Stuart Corbridge, vice-chancellor of Durham University where Mr Hedges was studying, has said there is "no reason to believe that Matt was conducting anything other than legitimate academic research".

Daniela Tejada said her husband has been held largely in solitary confinement for six months. Credit: PA

However, Abdulla Al Naqbi, the head of the UAE's foreign ministry's legal department said that "compelling and powerful evidence" had proved espionage, including computer analysis and an alleged confession. Ms Tejada said her husband was made to sign an Arabic document, a language he cannot read, which turned out to be a confession of the espionage charges, and that he had no lawyer present during his trial which last for less than five minutes. The 27-year-old - who arrived back in the UK from the UAE on Thursday - has stressed her husband's innocence and said the Middle East expert is the victim of a "misunderstanding". Speaking on Thursday after her meeting with Mr Hunt, Ms Tejada said she has won assurances from the Foreign Secretary that the Government is "now standing up for" her husband, after she claimed it had initially put foreign relations above his liberty.

Daniela Tejada said her husband fears he will have to serve the entirety of his sentence. Credit: PA

The 27-year-old said she was allowed a five-minute phone call with her husband on Thursday night, but she said Mr Hedges remains in fear that he will have to serve the entirety of his sentence. "He is not well," Ms Tejada said. "He mentioned that his panic attacks have become worse than they were before. "However, he did say that he has access to a doctor," she told the BBC on Friday morning. "I wasn't allowed to know where he is, so still don't know anything about his whereabouts, and I think he's just absolutely terrified at the idea of having to spend the rest of his life behind bars for an offence he hasn't committed." Mr Hedges has been given 30 days to challenge the court ruling, and Ms Tejada has launched a petition on Change.org which has gathered more than 178,000 signatures.