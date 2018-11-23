More than 18,000 parking tickets issued per day

More than 18,000 parking tickets are being handed to British drivers every day, new figures show.

Each penalty charge can cost drivers up to £100.

Some 1.7 million vehicle keeper records were requested by parking management firms in the second quarter of 2018/19, according to RAC Foundation analysis of Government data.

This is the highest total on record for one quarter and represents a 20% increase year-on-year.

Parking companies obtain records from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to chase vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas.