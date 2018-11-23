Samsung issues apology for factory cancer cases

Samsung Electronics has apologised for the sickness and deaths suffered by some of its workers. The South Korean technology giant said it failed to create a safe working environment at its computer chip and display factories. The announcement came weeks after the company and a group representing ailing Samsung workers agreed to accept compensation terms suggested by a mediator and end a highly-publicised standoff that went on for more than a decade. Kinam Kim, president of Samsung’s device solutions division, said the company failed to “sufficiently manage health threats” at its semiconductor and liquid crystal display manufacturing lines.

Hwang Sang-gi, right, father of former Samsung semiconductor factory worker Hwang Yu-mi who died from leukemia in 2007, shakes hands with Kinam Kim Credit: Lee Jin-Man/AP

Dozens of employees who worked there have experienced grave illnesses such as leukaemia and brain tumours. “We offer our sincere apology to our workers who have suffered with illnesses and their families,” Mr Kim said during a news conference in Seoul, which was also attended by activists and relatives of the workers. The standoff began in 2007 when taxi driver Hwang Sang-gi refused to accept a settlement after his 23-year-old daughter died of leukaemia after working at a Samsung factory.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.