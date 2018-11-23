Schoolgirl leaves note on damaged car after witnessing bus 'hit and run'

An American student who praised a schoolgirl for leaving a note on his dented car, has been shared by thousands on social media.

It is understood the youngster was travelling on the bus in New York when it dented Andrew Sipowicz's car and after the bus driver decided to leave the scene, the schoolgirl jumped off the bus and left the note to explain what had happened.

Mr Sipowicz, from Buffalo, New York, found the handwritten letter on his vehicle, which read: "If you're wondering what happen to your car, Bus 449 hit your car," alongside an drawing of the bus.

He has since given the schoolgirl a "shoutout" on Twitter for saving him "a couple thousand" dollars.

The car owner wrote: "The student who wrote the letter has been found and we're in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions."