- ITV Report
-
Schoolgirl leaves note on damaged car after witnessing bus 'hit and run'
An American student who praised a schoolgirl for leaving a note on his dented car, has been shared by thousands on social media.
It is understood the youngster was travelling on the bus in New York when it dented Andrew Sipowicz's car and after the bus driver decided to leave the scene, the schoolgirl jumped off the bus and left the note to explain what had happened.
Mr Sipowicz, from Buffalo, New York, found the handwritten letter on his vehicle, which read: "If you're wondering what happen to your car, Bus 449 hit your car," alongside an drawing of the bus.
He has since given the schoolgirl a "shoutout" on Twitter for saving him "a couple thousand" dollars.
The car owner wrote: "The student who wrote the letter has been found and we're in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions."
In the note, the schoolgirl explained what had happened and said the bus driver: "Was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run.
"She tried to vear over and squeeze through but couldn't. She actually squeezed through. She made a dent and I saw what happened."
Vice Principal Kevin Garcia of Houghton Academy told NBC News the school will be "celebrating her outstanding leadership" and presenting her with a citizenship award in the upcoming weeks.
"Kudos to the 6th grader. We always tell our students if they see something to say something," a Buffalo Schools spokeswoman said.
The student's teacher also shared the "proud moment" on Twitter and congratulated his pupil.