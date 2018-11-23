Scotland’s top performing state secondaries revealed in new guide

Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh has been named Scottish state secondary school of the year in a new guide.

The school was ranked third overall in the rankings compiled by Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2019, which is compiled using recent examination results.

At Boroughmuir High School, which takes the title for the second time in six years, almost three quarters (74%) of students gained five or more Highers.

Jordanhill School in Glasgow maintained its place at the top of the table with 81% of pupils gaining five or more Highers.

The other three schools in the top five are all in East Renfrewshire with St Ninian’s High School in second place, Williamwood High School placed fourth and Mearns Castle High School ranked fifth.