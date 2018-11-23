Scottish Government gives £300,000 aid to Mali

The Scottish Government has given £300,000 from its humanitarian emergency fund (HEF) to help provide vital supplies such as food and water for displaced people in Mali.

The United Nations estimates the crisis in the West African country affects around 5.2 million people, of which 1.6 million need urgent food assistance.

The cash will be targeted on the the Mopti region, where almost half of homes have insufficient food and humanitarian needs are said to have escalated most due to inter-community conflict.

Following a request by Scottish aid agencies working in Mopti, the funds are expected to go towards essential support such as food assistance, drinking water and hygiene campaigns.