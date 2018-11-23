Spready Mercury: council announces latest set of gritter names

Spready Mercury and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang will be keeping the streets of Cumbria safe this winter after the names were two of 11 chosen for some of the county's salt spreaders.

These two will sit alongside David Ploughie and Usain Salt after Cumbria County Council’s name the gritters competition saw 200 names whittled down to just 11, as the northern authority ready their gritting fleet for the winter.

The winning names were chosen by a series of polls hosted on the council’s dedicated CumbriaGritters Twitter page, with the top-placing names in each poll being declared the winners.