First trailer for The Lion King live-action remake released

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King has been released.

The film stars American musician and actor Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, while James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa from the 1994 Disney classic.

The first trailer features Earl Jones narrating over the famous scene of a young Simba being held aloft over the kingdom from the top of Pride Rock.

He says: "Everything the light touches is our kingdom, but a king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king."

Some scenes in the trailer were almost identical to those in the original film.