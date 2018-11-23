- ITV Report
-
First trailer for The Lion King live-action remake released
The first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King has been released.
The film stars American musician and actor Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, while James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa from the 1994 Disney classic.
The first trailer features Earl Jones narrating over the famous scene of a young Simba being held aloft over the kingdom from the top of Pride Rock.
He says: "Everything the light touches is our kingdom, but a king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king."
Some scenes in the trailer were almost identical to those in the original film.
The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, will also star English actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's evil uncle Scar, John Oliver playing Mufasa's advisor the bird Zazu and John Kani voicing the baboon Rafiki.
Alfre Woodard will voice Simba's mother Sarabi, child actor JD McCrary plays a young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph is the young Nala.
The Lion King tells the story of heir to the throne Simba, who must fight to take his rightful place as king after tragedy befalls his family.
The Lion King will be released on July 19, 2019.