Gerard Batten hopes Tommy Robinson will help make Ukip 'mass movement'

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson is a 'brave' and 'courageous' man, according to Ukip's Gerard Batten. Credit: PA

Ukip leader Gerard Batten has defended his decision to appoint far-right activist Tommy Robinson as an adviser, saying the former EDL leader would help him turn the party into a "mass movement... a party for ordinary people". On Friday, Mr Batten announced he had appointed Mr Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - on rape gangs and prison reform due to his “great knowledge” about the subjects. Former Ukip leader, Nigel Farage, branded the move appalling and accused Mr Batten of taking the Eurosceptic party in a “shameful” direction, and called for him to be ousted as leader. But Mr Batten denied that he was taking Ukip to the extremes and offering a welcome to racists. Instead Mr Batten said he was "taking the party in a new direction, which is that I want to make it a mass movement. “I want us to be the party that represents ordinary working people, the unemployed who would like a job if they could get one, and small business owners. I want a party for ordinary people.” Speaking to the BBC, the MEP also defended Mr Robinson, calling him "courageous" and "brave". He continued: "He stands up for these victims of industrialised sexual abuse and by and large I think he does positive things.”

Credit: PA

Yet Mr Farage said the appointment "appalled" him. “The NEC of the party voted overwhelmingly last week not to have a ballot of members to let the man, potentially, join the party,” Mr Farage told Radio 4’s Today programme. “But Gerard Batten has got this sort of fixation with Tommy Robinson and discussing Islam, and dragging Ukip into a direction of effectively being a sort of street activist party.” Mr Farage later said he was concerned a pro-Brexit rally Mr Batten and Mr Robinson are planning for December 9 in London could undermine efforts to defeat Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in a Commons vote in the following days. “It’s a march through Westminster,” said Mr Farage. “I know what will happen. "It will be full of skinheads and people with tattoos to the eyeballs, they’ll all be drunk before they get there, there’ll be punch-ups and God knows what. “And the next day, it’s the vote on the Brexit thing, and this is how Brexit will look – it’ll look like a bunch of far-right football thugs – and I am absolutely disgusted by it. “I’ve held my silence as a former party leader until now but we now have to get rid of this bloke as leader because he’s not just damaging Ukip, he’s damaging Brexit.” Mr Farage said he was writing to the Ukip National Executive Committee to call for a vote of no confidence in Mr Batten as leader. He did not rule out returning as a candidate for the Ukip leadership himself but said it was “not top of my bucket list” after having already devoted 20 years to the party, but admitted: "If it had to be done, I’d consider it."

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said Gerard Batten was taking the party in a ‘shameful’ direction. Credit: PA