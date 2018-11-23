Vauxhall plans over 200 job losses at Ellesmere Port factory

A statement said: “This restructuring is critical to ensure that the Ellesmere Port plant develops its competitiveness during this difficult time within the industry.”

Vauxhall have announced another 241 job losses at the company's Ellesmere Port factory.

The company has entered a 45-day consultation with unions.

Unite officer Mick Chalmers said: “Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port workers have made huge sacrifices and worked hard to ensure the carmaker recently returned to profit for the first time in two decades.

“Further job losses will come as a sickening blow for them and their families in the run up to Christmas and will further heighten the anger over the uncertainty surrounding the future of the plant.”

Vauxhall said it has announced a proposal for business restructuring "to align headcount and production costs with the 2019 production forecasts and plans".

Its statement said: "The 2019 plan encompasses site compression, implementation of new technologies and other transformation activities which will impact on headcount requirements.

"This restructuring requires a planned phased reduction in headcount by 241 heads during 2019.

"The restructuring is necessary to make it a competitive plant when compared to the benchmark.

"The company confirmed that it remains committed to achieve this essential restructuring without having to utilise compulsory redundancies.

"Additionally the company outlined the possibility for employees to transfer their employment to its manufacturing plant in Luton. In such cases the company would provide relocation support to employees.

"The company will enter into collective consultations for a minimum of 45 days with trade union and employee representatives with a view to reaching agreement about avoiding redundancy, reducing the numbers of redundancies and mitigating the consequences of any such dismissals."