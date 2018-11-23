Wanted brothers Joseph and Gregory Mulhare arrested in Thailand over drug trafficking allegations

Two brothers who were wanted in the UK over suspected drug trafficking allegations have been arrested at a hotel in Thailand.

Joseph Mulhare, 43, and Gregory Mulhare, 38, were arrested in Chon Buri, south east of Bangkok, by armed Thai officers earlier this week.

Their arrest follows an appeal to the public from an organised crime unit who could not locate the brothers, from Wirral.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Friday that the Mulhares had been arrested and are being deported to the UK, but did not detail the allegations against them.