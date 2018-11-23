What the papers say – November 24

Drastic police tactics in the fight against moped-riding criminals are among a smorgasbord of Saturday splashes. The Times leads with the Metropolitan Police’s controversial policy of allowing squad cars to knock down suspected muggers, reporting that critics have warned it risks fatalities.

The Daily Express, which has campaigned for the scourge of moped crime to be curbed, reports the “tactical contact” method has been used 64 times.

Theresa May’s Brexit trials and tribulations lead the Daily Telegraph, which says she will bid to win over Tory Eurosceptics with curbs on low-skilled migration.

According to The Sun, Chelsea footballer N’Golo Kante will pay more tax than Amazon and Starbucks combined after the French midfielder opted against using a scheme to dodge payments.

Just two GPs were left responsible for nearly everyone in Kent, some 1.4 million potential patients, in the early hours of a Sunday after a problem with an out-of-hours NHS contractor, the Daily Mail reports.

Meanwhile The Guardian reports on the huge profits of companies accused of running some of the country’s worst care homes.

The Independent says a British charity that works overseas is facing allegations that a volunteer was raped by a team leader.

The Daily Mirror leads with a case of an adult asylum seeker who posed as a pupil of 15. And the fall in the price of oil below 60 dollars (£46.79) a barrel amid intentions by the US and Saudi Arabia to keep it low tops the Financial Times.