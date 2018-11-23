World's first plane with no moving parts takes flight

The plane sustained flight for 60m across a gymnasium. Credit: Steven Barrett

A team of scientists have built and flown a Star Trek-inspired plane with no moving parts for the first time The silent, lightweight aircraft does not depend on fossil fuels and is seen as a major next step in aviation technology. The light aircraft is powered by an “ionic wind”, a silent but strong flow of ions (charged atom or molecule) that generate enough thrust to propel the plane. Traditional aircraft are kept in the air by propellers, turbine blades, and fans, which are powered by the combustion of fossil fuels or battery packs.

Steven Barrett, an associate professor of aeronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said the inspiration for his team’s ion plane came partly from Star Trek which he watched avidly as a kid. He said the futuristic shuttlecrafts featured in the show made him think that planes did not need to have propellers and turbines. “They should be more like the shuttles in ‘Star Trek,’ that have just a blue glow and silently glide,” he said.

A new MIT plane is propelled via ionic wind. Credit: Christine Y. He

The plane had "potentially opened new and unexplored possibilities for aircraft which are quieter, mechanically simpler, and do not emit combustion emissions," Professor Barrett said. In the near future, ion wind propulsion systems could be used to fly less noisy drones, he predicted, while looking even further ahead, he said ion propulsion technology could be paired with more conventional combustion systems to create more fuel-efficient, hybrid passenger planes and other large aircraft.