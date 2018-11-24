Almost 600 babies born addicted to drugs since 2015, figures suggest

Almost 600 babies have been born addicted to drugs in Scotland since 2015, figures released using Freedom of Information have revealed.

Data from health boards showed 584 infants – the equivalent of almost four a week – were delivered suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) over the period.

The Liberal Democrats, who obtained the figures said the showed why Scotland needed to have a “more progressive” policy for dealing with drug abuse.

Their health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “On average, a baby is born every other day in Scotland addicted to harmful substances. These are terrible circumstances under which to take your first breath.”

Babies born with NAS, which is caused by drugs passing from the mother to her unborn child during pregnancy, can suffer from a range of symptoms, including uncontrollable trembling, hyperactivity, and high pitched crying.

The number of infants recorded as being affected by this fluctuated from 2013 in 2015-16, to 190 in 2016-17 and 191 in 2017-18.