Copa Libertadores final players injured as fans attack team bus on way to stadium

An attack by rival fans on the Boca Juniors team bus left a number of players injured and delayed kick-off in the Copa Libertadores final second-leg.

Players, including ex-Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, were left with cuts from broken glass and feeling dizzy and nauseous from the effects of tear gas.

Fans attacked the bus as Boca Juniors arrived at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for Saturday evening's match.

Television footage showed River supporters hurling objects at the bus as it made its way to the El Monumental ground.