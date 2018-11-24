Gabby’s Great Brexit Bake Off cupcake cheers Theresa May after ‘tough week’

Theresa May has been baked a cake by a child who thought she was having a “tough week”, she has revealed.

Gabby Balaes, nine, from the Home Counties, made the Prime Minister a cupcake of her face after hearing that she had been having a somewhat difficult time.

Mrs May said during a BBC radio phone-in: “I’ve had a huge number of messages – really kind messages – from people up and down the country, who have sent me flowers.

“One nine-year-old actually baked a cupcake with my face on it. There was a message. It said that her dad had said I’d had a tough week and she wanted to make me smile.”