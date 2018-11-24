Harry and Meghan to move out of Kensington Palace as Frogmore Cottage in Windsor becomes home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving out of Kensington Palace and into their own cottage in preparation for the birth of their first child.

Harry and Meghan will move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle in early 2019, Kensington Palace confirmed.

The couple were married at Windsor Castle in May and held their reception for around 200 guests at Frogmore House, a 17th century royal residence on the same estate.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship described its personal and historical significance to the royal couple.