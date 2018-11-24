Migrant arrested in US after leaving church where he sought sanctuary

Democratic congressmen David Price and GK Butterfield said Mexican national Samuel Oliver-Bruno appeared to have been entrapped by federal officials when he was detained on Friday at an immigration office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Trump administration has been labelled callous and cruel after an immigrant who sought refuge from deportation in a church was arrested after arriving at an appointment with immigration officials.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The advocacy group Alerta Migratoria NC said Oliver-Bruno went to have fingerprints taken so he could apply to stay in North Carolina with his wife and son.

He spent 11 months in a Durham church to avoid immigration authorities.

North Carolina representatives Mr Price and Mr Butterfield said they will fight to keep Mr Oliver-Bruno with his family and have received assurances from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that he will remain in the US while his case is adjudicated.