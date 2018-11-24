Police officer stabbed outside London railway station

A police officer has been stabbed in an incident outside an east London railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the male officer was approached by a suspect outside Ilford Station and attacked with a knife.

The officer was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not thought to life-threatening.

A man has been arrested over the incident, BTP said.

Counter-terrorism police are not involved at this stage, it is understood.