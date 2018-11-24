Shock knighthood for Tory Eurosceptic John Hayes sparks croynism row and extraordinarily mocking letter from fellow MP

Sir John Hayes received the honour on Friday, sparking surprise. Credit: PA

A knighthood granted to a Tory Eurosceptic has triggered a row over allegations of cronyism - and an extraordinary letter from a fellow Brexiteer. Sir John Hayes was given the honour in a surprise move on Friday, leading to criticism from political opponents and Tory Brexiteers who view it as an attempt by Theresa May to buy the support of a potential rebel. In a colourfully-worded letter to Sir John, Tory MP Mark Francois – the Brexiteer who has called for a confidence vote in Mrs May – suggested that his coat of arms should be an “utter c**k rampant on one side and a big chicken on the other”. He also claimed that Sir John could write down his political principles “on the back of an old postage stamp”.

Tory MP Mark Francois has written to Sir John mocking his honour. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The letter, obtained by LBC, said: “It is encouraging to note that, even now, after all these years in Parliament, you have not succumbed to the cynicism which sometimes affects colleagues and that, to this day, you still maintain an irreducible core of passionate political principles, which I understand you now keep jotted down on the back of an old postage stamp, as an ideological aide memoire. “I should mention in passing, and just between us, that some colleagues are unkindly suggesting that this award is a sign, for those who understand these things, of absolute desperation by a Government which has effectively abandoned Brexit and now clearly lost the support of the DUP and many of its own backbenchers, to the extent that it is now reduced to handing out knighthoods to malleable colleagues, in a doomed attempt to stave off an almost certain defeat on the meaningful vote prior to Christmas. “However, do not be alarmed John, your colleagues have known you for many years and we know you are made of sterner stuff than that! All that quoting Plato, Socrates and Cicero in the Chamber down the years was for a higher purpose after all.”

Sir John Hayes is a staunch Eurosceptic. Credit: PA