Russia space agency chief aims to verify US moon landings

The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has said that a proposed mission to the moon will be tasked with verifying that the American moon landings were real.

“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted on Twitter.

Mr Rogozin was responding to a question about whether or not Nasa actually landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago.