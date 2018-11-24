Crowd cry out as out-of-control ferry crashes into San Francisco's famous Ferry Building dock

Witnesses captured the moment an out-of-control ferry smashed into a famous dock in San Francisco with 53 passengers on board.

Cries of "oh my God!" and "no!" could be heard on phone footage as the Golden Gate Ferry drove towards land in front of a shocked crowd outside the city's Ferry Building.

Two people were injured after the ferry bumped into one of the docks before careening towards another.

The vessel finally came to a stop when it struck a concrete walkway.

Golden Gate Ferry spokesperson Priya Clemens said the cause of the accident was being investigated and onboard staff were being questioned.

The ferry had been ending its journey on Friday from Larkspur in the West Coast city.