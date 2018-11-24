UK troops recognised for relief work after Caribbean hurricanes

British military personnel have been recognised for their efforts in the wake of two devastating hurricanes which pummelled the Caribbean. Barrelling through the region and unleashing life-threatening winds, category five Hurricane Irma tore a destructive trail and sparked a major UK aid operation in September last year. Anguilla and Turks and Caicos were impacted while the British Virgin Islands bore the brunt of the damage, with buildings reduced to their foundations, lush green hillsides stripped of foliage, and a state of emergency declared. The most powerful storm in decades was followed less than two weeks later by category five Hurricane Maria, which decimated the islands of Dominica and Puerto Rico.

Flight Lieutenant Alexander Eveson has been awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service Credit: MoD/PA

At the peak of relief efforts, more than 2,000 UK troops were in the Caribbean – with some being decorated in the latest round of operational military honours announced by the Ministry of Defence. Flight Lieutenant Alexander Eveson has been awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service after he saved the life of a seven-month-old baby girl on September 22 last year. The RAF Chinook pilot and his crew were tasked with flying to the island of Dominica to rescue the child, who was struggling to breathe and it was feared she would die without medical attention. With no other aircraft available for the mission, the two pilots, two aircrew and two medics flew to the island through treacherous conditions, at a very low level over the sea. “It was a bit sketchy en-route, obviously the weather was still pretty poor… lots of tropical rainstorms and heavy clouds in the area,” he told the Press Association. “It was quite a lonely and frightening flight because all the air traffic controllers and radar services were down on the islands because they had to reduce power because of the hurricanes. “We were very much on our own out there… it was weather that on anything other than a lifesaving mission, you probably would not think twice about returning to base in.”

The Chinook crew flew in extremely challenging conditions to rescue the baby girl Credit: MoD/PA