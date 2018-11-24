UK Weather Forecast: Another chilly day tomorrow, with a cool northeast wind

Tonight: Southern counties of England mostly cloudy with rain at times, although rain tending to ease overnight. Showers continue across northeastern parts of the UK. Elsewhere clear spells and some fog patches. For many a colder than previous night.

Sunday: A cloudy for many, but some bright/sunny spells in the west. Further showers, heavy at times, feed in off the north sea, mainly affecting E/NE England and especially S Scotland. Western areas mostly dry. Feeling chilly in a northeast breeze.