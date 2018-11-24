- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Rain in the south, sunshine and showers elsewhere
Today: A chilly day with rain affecting southern counties of England and Wales. The rain heaviest in the southwest. Elsewhere mostly dry with sunny spells and showers, the showers mostly in the northeast.
Tonight: Rain continues in the south this evening, gradually clearing overnight. Eastern England and eastern Scotland will continue to see a feed of showers. Clear spells and fog patches elsewhere. A cold night ahead.