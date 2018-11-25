'Almost nothing in this desperate letter is true': Nicola Sturgeon tears into PM’s Brexit letter to the public

Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at Theresa May’s Brexit letter. Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at Theresa May’s public plea for Brexit support, saying “almost nothing in this desperate letter is true”. In a “letter to the nation” published before the Prime Minister met the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels, Mrs May said leaving the union on March 29 2019 would mark “a new chapter in our national life”. The 800-word message said that the result of the EU referendum in 2016 would be honoured and that freedom of movement would end.

It also stated that the UK would “take back control” of laws and money which, it suggested, could be spent on the NHS. Scotland’s First Minister described the letter as “desperate” and reiterated her calls for alternatives such as staying in the single market and customs union or holding a second referendum. Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “I don’t say this lightly, but almost nothing in this desperate letter is true.

