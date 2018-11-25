Andrew Carnegie musical keeps it in the family as descendant takes starring role

Andrew Carnegie’s great-great-great-grandson will play the Scottish businessman and philanthropist in a musical about his life when it is staged in his home town.

Joe Whiteman, a music teacher, is descended from Dunfermline-born Carnegie on his mother’s side.

The 28-year-old will reprise the role in Carnegie – The Star Spangled Scotchman, having first played the part at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016.

Carnegie, who died in Massachusetts in 1919, is said to have given around 350 million dollars (£273 million) to charities, foundations, and universities- almost 90% of his fortune.

The show will have a two-night run at Carnegie Theatre in Dunfermline from May 17 next year.

It tells the story of Carnegie’s life from the viewpoint of a steelworker killed in the controversial homestead steel plant dispute of 1892 who has returned from the afterlife to decide on Carnegie’s eternal fate in the last two hours of his life.