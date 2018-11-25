Autoimmune conditions rising by 9% each year

Rising rates of autoimmune conditions are costing the UK billions each year, health experts have warned.

Connect Immune Research, a coalition of medical research charities, said many autoimmune conditions are becoming more common, with some increasing in incidence by as much as 9% each year.

It has published a report, which shows direct and indirect costs to the UK for just three autoimmune conditions alone – type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis – currently add up to more than £13 billion a year.

Altogether, there are more than 80 autoimmune conditions known to science, but the reason for the rise is not known and the charities are campaigning for change in the way research is approached.

The report suggests that rising incidence and costs mean autoimmunity in the UK needs greater recognition and investment as a distinct research area, alongside the likes of cancer, infectious disease and dementia.

There are four million people in the UK known to be living with at least one autoimmune condition, but the report highlights that people often live with more than one.