- ITV Report
-
Murder investigation launched after 16-year-old stabbed to death in Coventry
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Coventry.
The boy was found injured in Deedmore Road shortly before midnight on Saturday and died later in hospital.
Two other teenagers were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.
The youngster's family have been told and the area has been cordoned off for examination, West Midlands Police said.
Detective Superintendent Matt Markham: "A young boy has tragically been killed and we are determined to find out why this has happened.
"We are talking about the terrible loss of a 16-year-old boy, someone who had their life to live, and we will be working round the clock to find who was responsible.
"We are following a number of active lines of enquiry and would urge that anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to call us as soon as possible."
He urged anyone with information to come forward.