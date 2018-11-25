Call for mental health support for new and expectant mothers

A failure to invest in mental health services for new and expectant mothers in Northern Ireland could leave thousands of women without the required support, a charity has warned. NSPCC Northern Ireland voiced concern after research indicated that an increased strain was being put on midwives and health visitors across the region. The joint research conducted by NSPCC Northern Ireland, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Community Practitioners and Health Visitors (CPHVA) involved a survey of 332 health visitors and midwives.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The organisations highlighted that mental health issues in the period before and after birth – perinatal – is a common problem, with around 10% of mothers impacted. This equates to around 2,400 in Northern Ireland every year. Problems include depression, anxiety, post-traumatic distress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders and postpartum psychosis. The majority of the women affected are at the mild to moderate end of the spectrum, and will be managed in primary care settings, including GPs, health visitors and midwives. However, the organisations behind the survey warned that, if untreated, perinatal mental illnesses could have a “devastating impact on women, babies and families”. They claim the issue is currently receiving insufficient attention from health chiefs in Northern Ireland.

Caroline Cunningham Credit: NSPCC/PA

The new report, Time For Action, highlighted what it described as “gaps” both in the identification of illnesses and the response once diagnosed. Midwives and health visitors who took part in the research stressed that continuity of care and face-to-face time with mothers and babies was crucial. But they said this requirement was undermined by underfunding, overwork and growing levels and complexity of demand. The study found that while health visitors and midwives in Northern Ireland experienced similar types of challenges in identifying and responding to perinatal mental illnesses as their counterparts in the rest of the UK, they did not enjoy the same levels of investment made in England, Scotland and Wales. The NSPCC NI and its partners claimed Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK not to sufficiently fund perinatal mental health care, despite hundreds of millions of pounds of extra funding being diverted to the region under the Barnett formula. Caroline Cunningham, senior policy researcher at NSPCC Northern Ireland and lead author of the report, said: “If left untreated, perinatal mental health conditions can have devastating consequences for women and their families and we know that many hundreds are affected by these problems every year in Northern Ireland. “Despite this, Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK which has not committed to investment of funds on this issue, despite major funding on perinatal mental health having been pledged via the Barnett formula. “Our research has identified important issues to be addressed around training, continuity of care, the lack of time that professionals have available to spend with women and families, and identification of perinatal health issues. “We want new mums, their families and their babies to have the best possible start to parenthood and believe this report identifies important opportunities for ensuring that every contact counts between families and their midwife or health visitor.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.