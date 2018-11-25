Calls to rape crisis helpline see marked increase

Calls to a rape crisis helpline in Ireland increased by 500 last year, figures indicate. A total of 12,855 calls were fielded by the 24-hour service run by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre – around 48% of which were related to claims of adult rape. The total was outlined in the centre’s annual report for 2017, which was published on Monday. Last year, centre personnel accompanied 251 people to the sexual assault treatment unit at Dublin’s Rotunda hospital.

Assisted by additional funding from the child and family agency Tusla, the centre also provided face-to-face therapy for 550 clients – an increase of 10% on 2016. The facility also provided support on 53 days to people who were making a criminal complaint either at a Garda station or in court. The centre delivered 3,883 appointments in 2017, mostly in Dublin city centre but also through outreach services at Coolock Civic Centre, the Dochas Centre for women prisoners at Mountjoy prison and in Tallaght Hospital. The centre’s head of clinical services Angela McCarthy said: “We are continuing to see an increase in the number of callers and clients who have experienced recent rape and sexual assault. “Nearly 48% of Helpline contacts related to adult rape, compared to 41% of 2016 contacts. “Of new clients seen in 2017, 49% had experienced recent rape or sexual assault.” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will later attend the launch of the report at the centre’s offices in Dublin.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris Credit: Niall Carson/PA